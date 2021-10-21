Graham Beck releases Yin & Yang Artisan Collection

Yin features 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay, while the dosage has been reversed for Yang, with Chardonnay dominating.

It is known collectively as the Artisan Collection, and it can only be purchased as a pair in a gift box. Production is limited, so it will be sold through specialist retailers, with a rrp of £80 for the collection.

“It’s all about accepting life’s contrasts and celebrating these differences. Blending Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in Cap Classique is not that different to understanding these fundamental lessons,” said cellarmaster Pieter Ferreira. “In these two Cap Classiques, the harmonious balance of Pinot Noir (Yin) and Chardonnay (Yang) is critical.

“We are proud to be recognised as leaders and pioneers in this challenging style, always on the forefront of developments in this remarkable evolution of the bubble.”

The story began in May 2016, as Ferreira and winemaker Pierre Klerk embarked on their final classification tasting of the year’s base wines. “This followed after many selection tastings, in the build-up to establishing the purest ultimate expression of the vintage – the one finally singled out for our prestigious Cap Classique,” Pieter explains.

Pierre created a final blend of 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay with a delicate blush colour, but Ferreira then suggested creating a mirror image of the blend by using the same components, but with Chardonnay in the lead role, leading to the “Yang”.