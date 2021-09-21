DoorDash launches alcohol delivery service in the US, Canada and Australia

DoorDash is taking on Uber and Instacart by launching an alcohol delivery service in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The service will drop beers, wines and spirits direct to customers’ doors in 20 U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia, and across Canada and Australia.

The DoorDash app has a new “Alcohol” tab, which will be available to 100 million adult consumers worldwide.

The service will feature 30,000 SKUs, ranging from premade cocktails from local bars and restaurants to still wine and Champagne from local stores.

“Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents' homes,” said Caitlin Macnamara, director for alcohol strategy and operations at DoorDash. “Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers.

“We’re committed to providing new earning opportunities for merchants and Dashers, a safe, high quality experience for customers, and being a responsible leader in compliant alcohol delivery.”

It essentially acts as a bridge between bars and retailers and the end consumer, just like Uber’s offering. Uber bought on-demand alcohol delivery app Drizly Inc. for $1.1 billion in February.

According to a recent Nielsen report, alcohol is the fastest growing e-commerce category across all consumer packaged goods.

Many retailers and restaurants on DoorDash will see increased sales due to the reach and visibility of its marketplace, according to the company.

One participating operator, Laura LaVigne, marketing director at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, said: “We’re excited to expand our online business to reach guests in new ways and create special moments at home.

“It's great to have the option to add handcrafted cocktails, a four-pack of our craft house beer, or wine to any celebration or casual meal as part of our partnership with DoorDash.”