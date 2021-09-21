DoorDash launches alcohol delivery service in the US, Canada and Australia

21 September, 2021
By Martin Green

DoorDash is taking on Uber and Instacart by launching an alcohol delivery service in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The service will drop beers, wines and spirits direct to customers’ doors in 20 U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia, and across Canada and Australia.

The DoorDash app has a new “Alcohol” tab, which will be available to 100 million adult consumers worldwide.

The service will feature 30,000 SKUs, ranging from premade cocktails from local bars and restaurants to still wine and Champagne from local stores.

“Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents' homes,” said Caitlin Macnamara, director for alcohol strategy and operations at DoorDash. “Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers.

“We’re committed to providing new earning opportunities for merchants and Dashers, a safe, high quality experience for customers, and being a responsible leader in compliant alcohol delivery.”

It essentially acts as a bridge between bars and retailers and the end consumer, just like Uber’s offering. Uber bought on-demand alcohol delivery app Drizly Inc. for $1.1 billion in February. 

According to a recent Nielsen report, alcohol is the fastest growing e-commerce category across all consumer packaged goods.

Many retailers and restaurants on DoorDash will see increased sales due to the reach and visibility of its marketplace, according to the company.

One participating operator, Laura LaVigne, marketing director at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, said: “We’re excited to expand our online business to reach guests in new ways and create special moments at home.

“It's great to have the option to add handcrafted cocktails, a four-pack of our craft house beer, or wine to any celebration or casual meal as part of our partnership with DoorDash.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, bars, alcohol, australia, experience, canada, service, app, delivery, delivery service, doordash, “over, alcohol delivery, delivery experience, merchants customers, dashers “we’re, alcohol delivery service, new earning opportunities, compliant alcohol delivery, delivery ”it essentially, alcohol delivery ”it




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bar food's blurred lines

Once upon a time pubs and bars were somewhere you went with the sole purpose of getting pissed and there wasn’t a knife and fork in sight, just a packet of dry roasted nuts.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter