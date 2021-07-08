The World's 50 Best Bars returns live this December

William Reed Business Media has announced that The World’s 50 Best Bars , sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled as part of a live awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 December 2021, at London’s Roundhouse.

As official trade media partner, Drinks International will publish the results in its Global Bar Edition in December.

Returning to a physical event after a virtual awards in 2020 – during which 50 Best devoted its resources to its 50 Best for Recovery fundraising project – The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 will recognise and celebrate the resilience and achievements of the sector in the last year and a half.

The 2021 ranking will be unveiled in a ceremony which will form part of a two-day event programme, and the list will be based on members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy’s bar experiences across a voting period between March 2020 to September 2021.

In 2020, 50 Best made several changes to its Academy, which now includes more than 540 anonymous industry experts and is 50/50 gender balanced. There are 23 Academy Chairs across 23 geographic regions, and the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte to ensure authenticity. The 2021 voting requirements have been amended to reflect the travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are thrilled that The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony is returning to London this year for an in-person event, allowing the bar community to reunite once again after being starved of vital international face-to-face interaction. Championing great bars is more important than ever before and we hope this event and list inspires people around the world to return to their beloved bars, discover new favourites and seek out fresh adventures.”

There will be three special award announcements in the weeks running up to the ceremony:

• 18th November – Michter’s Art of Hospitality. This award is voted for by all members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period

• 25th November – Altos Bartenders’ Bartender. This award is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who has done more to further the craft of bartending than any other, with reference to their work throughout the pandemic

• 2nd December – The extended 51-100 list. Five days before the virtual awards ceremony, 50 Best will reveal those bars ranked between 51st and 100th in the world on its website and social media channels

A new award has also been announced for 2021: the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu, which is designed to reward innovation, design, drinks craft and idea communication. The award is open to all bars across the globe and will involve the submission of a current menu and supporting materials. Details on how to enter will be announced on The World’s 50 Best Bars website and social channels in the coming weeks.

The countdown of the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 and the awards programme will also be broadcast to a global audience who are not able to attend in person. This ‘hybrid’ format will ensure that no one misses out on the highly anticipated events of the evening. Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.