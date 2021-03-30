Stephen Woodcock glen moray

Glen Moray appoints Stephen Woodcock head of whisky creation & stocks

30 March, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Glen Moray has appointed Stephen Woodcock as head of whisky creation & stocks and will therefore be responsible for developing the range and maturing and marrying casks.

Joining from The Distell Group, Woodcock will also oversee the other global whisky brands owned by Glen Moray’s parent company, La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, which includes blended scotch brands Cutty Sark, Label 5 and Sir Edward’s.

Glen Moray is a Speyside single malt brand which has increased its global sales by 50% in the last five years, becoming the eighth biggest-selling Speyside whisky and the 16th bestselling single malt.

Woodcock succeeds Dr Kirstie McCallum and previously held the role of master distiller at Distell, where he was responsible for the premium single malts at Deanston in the Highlands, Bunnahabhain on Islay and Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

“We are thrilled to bring Stephen’s talent and experience into the LM-B family,” the brand said in a press release. “We have ambitious plans for Glen Moray and all our whisky brands, and we look forward to working with Stephen to share more exceptional whiskies with our fans across the world.”

