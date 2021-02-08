Lapin Rouillé rusty rabbit international Nicole Johnson

Lapin Rouillé launches as one of Europe's first female black-owned champagne brands

08 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Drinks importer and distributor, Rusty Rabbit International, has launched a new premium champagne brand called Lapin Rouillé Champagne.

It is the first own label release by Rusty Rabbit International in London and through founder and CEO Nichole Johnson, Lapin Rouillé is one of the first female black-owned champagne brands in Europe, alongside Champagne Yvonne Seier Christensen.

Lapin Rouillé is sourced from a single estate producer near Reims, and made from 100% Pinot Meunier grapes and the first release of Lapin Rouillé is limited to just over 3,000 bottles.

“My aim with Rusty Rabbit is to create and to curate premium drinks brands from around the world and to promote them to the world,” said Johnson.

“The world of wine and liquor is filled with people passionate about what they produce. Shouting about the diversity in the industry is a fantastic way of bringing even more passion, more innovation and more entrepreneurship. And being able to play our own part in this year’s Black History Month just makes the feeling even better.

“I am lucky to work with some awesome producers, from whom integrity and provenance are the foundation to their work. With Lapin Rouillé, I am super proud to join those brand owners and offer a world-class drinks product, with real product integrity and a heck of brand promise.”

Rusty Rabbit International is currently the only female black-owned spirits importer, exporter and distributor in the world, with certification in 152 countries.

