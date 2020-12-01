Moradillo de Roa wins big at IWC

Moradillo de Roa 2016 from the Legaris winery (DO. Ribera del Duero) has been named the Best Spanish Red and one of the 30 best wines in the world by the International Wine Challenge.

It is the second time that Legaris has won Best Spanish Red having taken the same award with its Alcubilla de Avellaneda 2015.

Both red wines are part of the Vinos de Pueblo collection from the Valladolid-based Legaris winery - currently comprised of three single varietal wines from the Ribera del Duero. They are all made from Tinto Fino grapes but grown in different terroir.

Besides Moradillo de Roa, the Vinos de Pueblo 2016 collection is made up of Alcubilla de Avellaneda and La Aguilera, a new addition this year.