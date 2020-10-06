Elixir Distillers launches Port Askaig and Black Tot in travel retail

Independent bottlers Elixir Distillers has targeted the travel retail sector this autumn through its Port Askaig Islay whisky and Black Tot Rum.

Oliver Chilton, head blender for Elixir Distillers, said: “As an independent bottler, we are able to select only the casks that we are passionate about, taking customers on a journey around a region or a category through high quality, specially selected liquids.

“When shopping in an airport or on a cruise ship, customers have time to engage with a brand - to learn its history, its ethos and, most importantly, its story, which is why we are so excited to take our carefully crafted brands to the travel retail market.”

The Port Askaig range comprises bottlings from casks picked by Chilton from around Islay, creating a variety of expressions suitable for experienced Islay whisky drinkers and those entering the category for the first time.

Black Tot Rum is inspired by the real story of Navy rum and comprises of four expressions, ranging from a 40-year-old to its Last Consignment blend.

The Elixir Distillers range will be available via Sipwell Brands, a sales and marketing agency led by drinks industry experts Andrew Torrance and Calum Lawrie.



The agency specialises in route to market strategy and brand growth for premium and new brands in both UK domestic and travel retail sectors.



The new partnership between Elixir Distillers and Sipwell will see the full Elixir range become available to the travel retail sector.