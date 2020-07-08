Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections lands major Chinese distribution deal

Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections has signed a contract with one of China’s major importers and distributors from the premium wines and spirits sector.

Following several months of negotiations the deal was formalised at the end of June 2020, in what is described as a “very open-ended partnership”, between Bordeneuve and Shenzhen MOQ-Wines.

MOQ is spearheaded by Frenchman Jean-Michel Weiss and is regarded as the ‘go-to’ source in China for wines and spirits of premium Gallic provenance.

Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections already has listings in more than 40 countries worldwide and has an international reputation for its premium, natural eau-de-vie production.

Both parties have stated their excitement by the opportunity to work together based on mutual benefit and common goals.