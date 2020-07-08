Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections lands major Chinese distribution deal

Following several months of negotiations the deal was formalised at the end of June 2020, in what is described as a “very open-ended partnership”, between Bordeneuve and Shenzhen MOQ-Wines.
MOQ is spearheaded by Frenchman Jean-Michel Weiss and is regarded as the ‘go-to’ source in China for wines and spirits of premium Gallic provenance.
Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections already has listings in more than 40 countries worldwide and has an international reputation for its premium, natural eau-de-vie production.
Both parties have stated their excitement by the opportunity to work together based on mutual benefit and common goals.