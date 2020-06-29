The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2020: Catena Zapata named best winery

Argentina’s Catena Zapata is now recognised as the best winery in the world having topped The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands, conducted in association with market research specialists at Wine Intelligence.

Catena Zapata is a family-owned winery located in Mendoza and is famed for producing some of the world’s finest Malbec.

The brands on the list were chosen by Drinks International’s academy of global drinks buyers and wine experts, including professionals from 48 different countries.

Drinks International editor Martin Green said: “There are thousands of wineries vying for attention on a global basis, but just 50 elite brands have made the cut. To win a place on this prestigious list is a tremendous achievement, as there are a number of fantastic producers that missed out.”

Last year’s winner Penfolds, which is Treasury Wine Estates’ flagship Australian wine brand, has dropped one place to second while Torres from Spain finished third.

Previous winner Concha y Toro from Chile finished fifth and Antinori was the highest-ranking Italian producer at number six. Europe was represented 22 times in the list, which is more than any other continent.

The World's Most Admired Wine Brands is now celebrating its 10th anniversary and has become one of the most anticipated releases of the year for many wine producers.

Wine Intelligence’s chief operating officer, Richard Halstead added: “Wine Intelligence was delighted to support the Drinks International Most Admired Wine Brands publication this year. We believe that our experience in running robust, confidential surveys and voting systems among the world’s leading figures in the wine industry aligns well with the process that has been established.”

THE FULL LIST

1 CATENA, ARGENTINA - NEW ENTRY

MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND IN SOUTH AMERICA

2 PENFOLDS, AUSTRALIA ↓ 1

MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND IN AUSTRALASIA

3 TORRES, SPAIN ↓ 1

MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND IN EUROPE

4 19 CRIMES, AUSTRALIA - NEW ENTRY

5 CONCHA Y TORO, CHILE ↓ 1

6 ANTINORI, ITALY - RE-ENTRY

7 SYMINGTON, PORTUGAL - NEW ENTRY

8 VILLA MARIA, NEW ZEALAND ↓ 5

9 VEGA SICILIA, SPAIN ↑ 5

10 CLOUDY BAY, NEW ZEALAND ↑ 11

11 ERRAZURIZ, CHILE ↓ 2

12 BAREFOOT, US ↑ 4

MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND IN NORTH AMERICA

13 ESPORÃO, PORTUGAL - NEW ENTRY

14 RIDGE, US ↓ 4

15 SASSICAIA, ITALY ↓ 9

16 E. GUIGAL, FRANCE ↓ 9

17 RAMON BILBAO, SPAIN - HIGHEST CLIMBER ↑ 23

18 HENSCHKE, AUSTRALIA - NEW ENTRY

19 CONO SUR, CHILE ↓ 8

20 YELLOW TAIL, AUSTRALIA ↑ 19

21 MARQUÉS DE RISCAL, SPAIN ↓ 13

22 FRESCOBALDI, ITALY - NEW ENTRY

23 CUNE, SPAIN - NEW ENTRY

24 FELTON ROAD, NEW ZEALAND ↓ 12

25 CHÂTEAU D'YQUEM, FRANCE ↓ 7

26 M. CHAPOUTIER, FRANCE ↓ 21

27 CAMPO VIEJO, SPAIN ↓ 14

28 CRAGGY RANGE, NEW ZEALAND - NEW ENTRY

29 APOTHIC, US - NEW ENTRY

30 UNDURRAGA, CHILE ↑ 11

31 ROBERT MONDAVI, US ↑ 2

32 KANONKOP, SOUTH AFRICA - NEW ENTRY

MOST ADMIRED WINE BRAND IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

33 YALUMBA, AUSTRALIA ↓ 14

34 TIGNANELLO, ITALY ↓ 17

35 SANTA RITA, CHILE ↓ 5

36 KENDALL-JACKSON, US - RE-ENTRY

37 MONTES, CHILE - NEW ENTRY

38 CHÂTEAU CHEVAL BLANC, FRANCE ↓ 9

39 PLANETA, ITALY - NEW ENTRY

40 CHÂTEAU PETRUS, FRANCE ↓ 20

41 ZONIN, ITALY - RE-ENTRY

42 ORNELLAIA, ITALY - NEW ENTRY

43 BRUCE JACK, SOUTH AFRICA - NEW ENTRY

44 GEORGES DUBOEUF, FRANCE ↓ 17

45 INNISKILLIN, CANADA ↑ 3

46 GALLO FAMILY VINEYARDS, US - RE-ENTRY

47 LOUIS LATOUR, FRANCE ↓ 22

48 TRAPICHE, ARGENTINA ↓ 6

49 OPUS ONE, US - NEW ENTRY

50 BRANCOTT ESTATE, NEW ZEALAND - RE-ENTRY