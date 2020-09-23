Catena Zapata releases 2017 vintages

Catena Zapata has released its 2017 vintage of Nicolás Catena Zapata and Adrianna Mundus Bacillus Terrae which will be distributed with La Place de Bordeaux in Europe and Asia.

The 2017 vintage was characterised by low yields due to late frosts in the UCO Valley and an earlier than average harvest.

This year’s launch commemorates 20 vintages since the inaugural 1997 Nicolás Catena Zapata became Argentina’s first Grand Vin to reach global markets.

Catena Zapata is the oldest family-run winery in Argentina and it was crowned Drinks International’s Most Admired Wine Brand in 2020.

Its wines are sourced from prephylloxeric massale selections of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec planted on their own roots in mountain vineyards.