HK bar Quinary re-opens during COVID-19 crisis

Hong Kong bar Quinary is one of the first high-profile bars to re-open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On-trade premises around the world have been forced to close under government ruling to prevent the spread of the virus but Quinary, ranked 71 on the list of 51-100 by The World’s 50 Best Bars, opened its doors on Tuesday 28 April.

The bar made the announcement via Instagram, stating: “As the city continues to slowly recover amid increased vigilance, we will reopen our doors today (28 April) at 5pm.”

However a series of measures have been introduced by the bar to ensure a responsible approach to opening its doors to the public.

A temperature check will be performed at the door while guests must wear a face mask upon entry. Customers will also be denied entry if they have been overseas in the past 14 days or have a temperature of more than 38 degrees.

A 1.5m social distance rule has been introduced between groups of four people at the most with hand sanitiser readily available and paper envelopes used to store face masks to avoid spreading the virus.