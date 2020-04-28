Imbibe Live cancelled with new dates set for 2021

Imbibe Live 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a new date has been set for the 2021 edition.

Imbibe Live is one of the biggest annual shows for the UK on-trade which is held in west London, but a statement released on Tuesday 28 April announced that there will not be a show in 2020.

The show was due to take place 29-30 June this year but instead new dates have been set for 5-6 July 2021.

The statement read: “We wanted to reassure you that we understand how important it is for the industry to stay connected during this challenging time. While we are disappointed that we can’t meet face-to-face in June, we are working with our partners to keep our community connected over the coming months and though it will be in a different form this year, we hope to have exciting news to share with you soon.”