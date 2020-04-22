Fever-Tree records 10% revenue increase in 2019

Premium mixer brand Fever-Tree has announced a 10% revenue increase to 31 December 2019 year-on-year to more than £260m.

The brand has also seen a 5% profit increase after tax to almost £62m with the majority of its growth taking place in international markets outside the UK.

Co-founder Tim Warrillow said: “The group delivered good growth in 2019 despite a more subdued UK market, with double-digit growth across our international regions.

"We strengthened our global leadership position and in doing so continued to build a strong platform to deliver long term, sustainable growth.



“We made a solid start to the new financial year, with group trading in the first two months in line with the board’s expectations. The US in particular started the year strongly and we have been encouraged by the response from our key customers to the US price optimisation.”

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Warrillow announced that no member of staff employed by Fever-Tree had been furloughed and insisted the is in a good position to survive the crisis.

Warrillow added: “While we will not be unaffected by the current situation, especially in the on-trade, Fever-Tree is well positioned to manage our way through this situation.

“We are a global business with revenue diversified across regions, channels and customers. Financially the group is very secure. We are debt free, with a strong cash position.”