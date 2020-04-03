Cramele Recas donates ventilators for emergency hospitals

Romania’s largest wine exporter, Cramele Recas, has purchasing a further three ventilators and medical equipment for the emergency hospital in Timisoara, Western Romania.

This is in addition of the three ventilators bought last month for a hospital of infectious diseases in response the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commercial director Philip Cox said: "We have been proud to make Timisoara our home for the last 22 years. During this uncertain and scary time for everyone around the world, we want to do as much as we can to help and believe that any contribution can make a major difference."

Commercially, Cramele Recas does not depend entirely on the Spanish or Italian markets for export but coronavirus poses a threat to the number of vineyard workers available. This has resulted in the Romanian whinery bringing 70 workers from Vietnam to work in the vineyards.