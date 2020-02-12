Ridgeview Wine Estate celebrates 25 years

Ridgeview Wine Estate in Sussex, England is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the opening of a new winery at the estate.

Headed up by second generation CEO Tamara Roberts and her brother, head winemaker, Simon Roberts, 2020 is expected to be a great year for the English wine producers. In Spring a new winery will officially open at the estate, allowing production to double in order to keep up with increased demand, May will also see a new label launched to the collection.

Tamara Roberts, CEO, said: "We are very excited to celebrate Ridgeview's 25th Anniversary in 2020. In a quarter of a century, through dedication, hard work and fun we have built our reputation as one of England’s leading sparkling wine producers whilst remaining true to our values both as a family and as a business.

We're looking forward to a year full of celebrations with all the people that have been a part of Ridgeview's journey, while also looking forward to the next 25 years by helping shape the future generation of the English wine industry."

Throughout the year, Ridgeview will also celebrate long term partnerships, vineyard dinners with chefs, restaurant collaborations, export visits including a stand at the wine trade fair Prowein, and Ridgeview’s annual summer festival Ridgefest will be back in August.

Based at the foot of the South Downs in Sussex in England, Ridgeview has been at the forefront of crafting traditional method English sparkling wines solely from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Their wines have been regularly served at a collection of Royal occasions, State Banquets and globally acclaimed restaurants.