Southern Glazer’s expands distribution agreement with Pernod Ricard USA

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has expanded its distribution deal with Pernod Ricard USA, bringing the company’s portfolio to more US states.

With the latest agreement, Southern Glazer’s will expand its footprint with Pernod Ricard USA to include Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, bringing the total number of states where Southern Glazer’s distributes the Pernod Ricard USA portfolio to 37.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Pernod Ricard and look forward to building on the strong foundation our teams have established together over many years. By combining Pernod Ricard’s iconic portfolio with Southern Glazer’s proven commercial excellence, we are well positioned to drive continued growth and deliver exceptional value for our customers,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, president and chief executive officer of Southern Glazer’s.

Southern Glazer’s will continue to support Pernod Ricard USA through its American Liberty Division, the company’s dedicated division for the Pernod Ricard USA portfolio.

“Our expanded partnership with Southern Glazer’s in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma builds on a strong foundation and long-standing partnership. This decision reflects their proven ability to deliver operational scale, consistency, and execution excellence,” added Conor McQuaid, chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard USA.