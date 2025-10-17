Pink chardonnay named as eighth champagne grape variety

Pink Chardonnay has been named an official grape variety authorised for use in champagne production by the Comité Champagne.

A natural mutation of white chardonnay, this ancient grape variety joins the seven main varieties already authorised including Pinot Noir, Meunier, Chardonnay Blanc, Arbane, Petit Meslier, Pinot Blanc, and Pinot Gris.

Pink Chardonnay was identified as early as the 1900s in Champagne and Burgundy. Preserved by winegrowers, it was previously only found in collections or a few scattered vines, but its inclusion in the French Catalog in 2018 gave it a botanical identity and allowed it to be propagated.

Since 31 July 2025, Chardonnay rose has been included in the specifications of the Champagne appellation as a main variety.

This decision “marks an important step in promoting the genetic heritage of the Champagne vineyards”, the Comité said in a statement.