Unsplash

AB InBev volumes decline driven by Brazil and China

31 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Budweiser owner AB InBev has announced its second-quarter sales volumes, which saw a drop due to weak demand in Brazil and China, resulting in a 1.9% decline in global volumes.

According to the company, Brazil saw high comparisons and adverse weather with a 6.5% decline, while China saw volumes fall 7.4%.

Despite the decline in volumes, quarterly operating profit rose 6.5% year-on-year.

Revenues saw a rise of 3% on an organic basis to USD$15bn, as sales picked up in one of its core markets of the US, despite a first-quarter drop.

Michel Doukeris, chief executive of AB InBev, said: “Beer is a passion point for consumers. The resilience of the beer category and the continued momentum of our megabrands delivered another quarter of profitable growth. EBITDA increased by 6.5% and the ongoing optimisation of our business drove underlying EPS growth of 8.7%. While the operating environment remains dynamic, the consistent execution of our strategy by our teams and partners drove a solid first half of the year and reinforces our confidence in delivering on our outlook for 2025.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, year, brazil, chief executive, china, inbev, volumes, decline, quarter, USD, AB, ab inbev, 5%, EBITDA, EPS, drop, continued momentum, beer category, passion point, growth ebitda increased, drop michel doukeris, michel doukeris chief, doukeris chief executive, profitable growth ebitda




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Return of the shandy

Ben Branson explains the thinking behind his latest drink innovation – a non-alcoholic shandy

Instagram

Facebook