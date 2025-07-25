Comité Champagne announces 2025 harvest conditions

The Comité Champagne has announced the conditions for this year’s upcoming harvest, after Champagne winegrowers and houses met in Épernay.

The meeting found that the 2025 wine-growing season looks promising, with the Champagne vineyards fairly homogeneous, reflecting the work carried out throughout the year.

Mild weather conditions have allowed the vines to benefit from an environment conducive to their development, limiting health risks.

The Comité also noted the uncertainty of the global economic environment, alongside volatile consumer behaviour, making forecasting more challenging.

However, Champagne shipments remain relatively stable, a sign of a resilient market.

The available yield for 2025 has been set at 9,000 kg/ha, a collective decision between winegrowers and champagne houses.

The yield is based on the regulatory model of the Champagne industry, which allows production to be adjusted to market realities while preserving the quality and sustainability of the appellation.

Maxime Toubart, co-president of the Comité Champagne, said: “This decision reflects a clear-headed, united, and responsible Champagne region, capable of acting with restraint in an evolving world while maintaining unwavering confidence in its fundamental strengths. It demonstrates a spirit of cohesion in the face of challenges and a constant ability to look ahead with ambition.”