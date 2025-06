The US government is expected to drop the recommendation that adults limit their alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a day from its dietary guidelines.

The updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans, expected to be released this month, are expected to instead advise Americans to “drink in moderation” or “limit alcohol intake due to associated health risks” according to Reuters.

The decision could be a major win for the beverage alcohol industry as it continues to come under threat from consumers turning away from drinking.

After the announcement, both ABInBev and Diageo shares saw intraday highs.