Torabhaig announces third instalment of its Legacy Series

Isle of Skye single malt distillery Torabhaig has announced the launch of the third instalment in its Legacy Series which follows the journey to a ten-year-old expression.

Cnoc Na Mòine, meaning ‘hill of peat’ in Gaelic, is a peated single malt that marks the distillery’s first release to include whisky matured in sherry casks.

“There is an intriguing complexity to peated whisky, an endless depth to explore. There are many faces and moods to peat, so a balance has to be found between strength and refinement, between elegance and robustness,” said Torabhaig whisky maker, Neil MacLeod Mathieson.

“Each expression in the Legacy Series captures our progress towards this vision and is a liquid snapshot of our whisky journey here on the Isle of Skye.

“This is the first expression where sherry casks have played a part in our journey as well. The way new flavours are revealed through time with different casks is such an exciting thing for a younger distillery to discover and highlights the magic of whisky-making that can’t quite be explained, although it can be bottled.”

The Torabhaig Legacy Series charts the distillery’s journey to a ten year old and displays the experimental steps that lead to the definition of a house style.

Cnoc Na Mòine is the distillery’s fourth release following the launch of Torabhaig 2017 and previous launches within the Legacy Series, Torabhaig Allt Gleann and Torabhaig Allt Glean Batch Strength.

Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine is available for rrp £58 from The Whisky Shop and other specialist retailers.