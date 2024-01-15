Brands Report 2024: Mezcal

Although a relative newcomer to international bars, mezcal has certainly broadened its reach in this year’s list.

Mezcal has come a long way from its rural Mexican origins – it’s now an internationally established staple. ­The seeds of that global success were sown in the world’s elite bars. Before the category had truly entered the mainstream public consciousness, its rise to stardom was tipped in this supplement in 2015, when Del Maguey topped our Bartenders’ Choice ranking, two years before the brand’s acquisition by Pernod Ricard.

­This year, 96% of our bars stocked at least one mezcal brand and 80% stocked three or more. ­The prevalence of the category has never been more widespread. Del Maguey has topped our bestseller list since we began collecting data on the sector, but as first choice in 19% of bars and a top-three serve in just over half, it’s the brand’s lowest showing to date.

Meanwhile, Siete Misterios, launched by brothers Julio and Eduardo Mestre, is the house pour in 18% of bars. The brand is in the same portfolio as industry favourite American whiskey Michter’s and has been active in its support of the top end of the bar industry as a sponsor of the World’s 50 Best Bars. If it continues its trajectory, it could dethrone Del Maguey soon.

Gruppo Campari’s Montelobos in third ensures there’s no change to last year’s podium but the brand has gone from being the top serve in 12% of bars to just 7%. What has changed is the breadth of

the category – 36 brands were named as top-three bestsellers. That’s more than both American and Irish whiskey and the same as vodka and tequila.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

