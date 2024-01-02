Handshake Speakeasy team to open bar in Amsterdam

The team behind Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy has announced the launch of a new bar in Amsterdam.

Shakerato will be the just the second bar opened by the team after Handshake Speakeasy which was recently named the third best bar in the world at the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

In a statement announcing the opening on Instagram, co-owner of Handshake Speakeasy and Amsterdam native Eric Van Beek said: “As we start 2024 with high hopes and new goals, we are happy and beyond excited to announce we are starting a new project - we are opening a new bar in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

“I am so proud that I can finally open something special in the place where I was born and raised.”

Shakerato is expected to open in early spring 2024.