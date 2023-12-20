Beam Suntory appoints chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Spirits group Beam Suntory has announced the appointment of Jamey Martin as the company’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer.

Martey joins Beam Suntory following a 15-year career at snack food company Mondelēz International as the company’s senior director of global diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Beam Suntory has an incredible, premium brand portfolio that deeply connects and engages with consumers all over the world,” said Martin.

“I know the leadership team is fully committed to the company’s DEI journey and building a culture where diverse backgrounds and perspectives are highly valued and integrated across all facets of the business.”

Martin will lead a DEI team working in close partnership across talent acquisition and management, employee learning and development, and global employee impact groups.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is a foundational imperative in everything we do and key to fostering an inclusive and winning culture, unlocking innovation and harnessing our full potential,” said Greg Hughes, president and chief executive at Beam Suntory.

“Jamey has deep experience in workplace transformation and driving culture change and will be a great strategic partner to our global teams.”