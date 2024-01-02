Breaking bread with Altamura

It’s amazing how often I wake up and think: ‘I’m living in Italy making vodka?’” These are the candid words of Frank Grillo, who founded Altamura Vodka less than two years ago following a successful career in marketing. Given his Italian heritage, Grillo and his partner relocated from the States to Puglia, southern Italy, during the pandemic to work remotely. However, after baking a loaf of Pane di Altamura bread, Grillo was inspired by the idea of a local wheat-based vodka.

“I thought it would be fun to make a vodka using the same local wheat used to make Pane di Altamura. It’s the only bread in the world with a PDO and the plan was to only use the exact wheat which you’re allowed to use to make Pane di Altamura and express it through the vodka,” says Grillo.

“Honestly, I’m more of a bourbon and rye drinker and I have plans to make American-style wheat whiskies here as well, but more as a love affair. But it was important that we started with vodka because it’s the best way to express the terroir of Altamura and our concept. Our vodka will always be the focal point of the business.”

Making an impression

Over the past couple of years Grillo has been showcasing his vodka at the major bar trade shows and awards ceremonies around the world. And while the vodka leaves an impression on elite bartenders, so too does Grillo with his bright blue hair and eccentric attire.

“I really wish there was a cool story behind the hair, but really I just saw it in a copy of GQ magazine and went with it. I started with just a streak, and then it gradually took over.”

This invasion is reflective of Altamura’s demand on Grillo. In fact, he now has just one outstanding marketing client and the rest of his time is spent running, and growing, Altamura. “We want to be working with the upper echelons of the on-trade. Our first collaboration was with Maybe Sammy and we’ve been lucky enough to do a takeover at Paradiso as well as other top bars. We’re also expanding into new markets where the on-trade is thriving, such as South America – it’s important not to rely on just one or two markets.

“I don’t ever want to become removed from the brand. I think it’s important that myself and Steven [Acuña, co-founder] remain at the heart of the business. We’re producing more vodka in the next distillation run than we sold all of this year, which is a huge increase in operations.”

With the construction of a new distillery underway and plans for wheat-based whiskies and gin in the future, the ambition for Altamura is growing at the same pace as its volumes.

“I’ve become less shy about saying this, but I believe we can be a global contender. I believe we’re earning the right to sit on bar shelves next to Grey Goose and Belvedere and become a product of that scale, but we can’t do that alone.

“We need to prove the staying power of Altamura and operate successfully across different markets simultaneously in order to hit the next stage, but I don’t think you can grow at that level in today’s world independently.”

Grillo carries an endearing combination of modesty, practicality and raw ambition which has taken Altamura to such heights in a short time. “For me, I think it’s a combination of having a great product, but also getting a lot of luck at the same time. We’ve been dealt a good hand, but we’ve played the hand well.”