Little Red Door drops conceptual menus

10 October, 2023
By Hamish Smith

Little Red Door in Paris, which made its name through highly creative cocktail menus – from Remy Savage’s Evocative Menu in 2016 to the more recent Farm to Glass trilogy (2021-23) – has announced it will no longer launch thematic menus, instead focusing on seasonal serves.

The new offering will see six drinks that rotate gradually through the year and four hyper-seasonal drinks, available individually or as part of a tasting menu.

Director of bars Alex Francis said: “While our thematic menus aimed to push the boundaries and perceptions of cocktail bars, as our Farm to Glass model evolved, creatively and operationally the format no longer served the producers operationally, or ourselves creatively.

“A blend of ‘à la carte’ and hyper-seasonal serves gives us the outlet to work more closely with producers through the year, working on projects both smaller and larger than the thematic format allowed us to.”

