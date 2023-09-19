Suntory announces two new Hibiki releases to celebrate the distillery’s centenary

19 September, 2023
By Oli Dodd

The House of Suntory has announced the launch of a centennial Hibiki 21-Year-Old release and a limited edition Hibiki  Japanese Harmony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Japanese whisky distillery.

“For the limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year–Old, our team took on the challenge of crafting a new blend to celebrate our centennial,” said chief blender of Suntory Shinji Fukuyo.

“With meticulous precision, we managed to harness the challenging-yet-rewarding characteristics of Japanese Mizunara oak to accentuate the unique flavour profile for which our Hibiki whiskies are known. This special whisky showcases our continued dedication to craftsmanship at the House of Suntory.”

Hibiki is a blend of various malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries.

The limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year-Old has pronounced influence from Mizunara oak casks and is bottled at 43% abv. Available from select retailers including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and The Whisky Shop at a rrp of £5,200.

Hibiki Japanese Harmony is bottled at 43% abv and is available from select retailers including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, The Whisky Exchange, and The Whisky Shop at a suggested retail price of £210.

Earlier this year, the House of Suntory unveiled its centennial edition Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara and Hakushu 18-Year-Old Peated Malt whiskies. Limited 100th anniversary labels of the flagship Yamazaki 12-Year-Old and Hakushu 12-Year-Old were also released for the centennial.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter