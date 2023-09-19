Suntory announces two new Hibiki releases to celebrate the distillery’s centenary

The House of Suntory has announced the launch of a centennial Hibiki 21-Year-Old release and a limited edition Hibiki Japanese Harmony to mark the 100 th anniversary of the Japanese whisky distillery.

“For the limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year–Old, our team took on the challenge of crafting a new blend to celebrate our centennial,” said chief blender of Suntory Shinji Fukuyo.

“With meticulous precision, we managed to harness the challenging-yet-rewarding characteristics of Japanese Mizunara oak to accentuate the unique flavour profile for which our Hibiki whiskies are known. This special whisky showcases our continued dedication to craftsmanship at the House of Suntory.”

Hibiki is a blend of various malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries.

The limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year-Old has pronounced influence from Mizunara oak casks and is bottled at 43% abv. Available from select retailers including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and The Whisky Shop at a rrp of £5,200.

Hibiki Japanese Harmony is bottled at 43% abv and is available from select retailers including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, The Whisky Exchange, and The Whisky Shop at a suggested retail price of £210.

Earlier this year, the House of Suntory unveiled its centennial edition Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara and Hakushu 18-Year-Old Peated Malt whiskies. Limited 100th anniversary labels of the flagship Yamazaki 12-Year-Old and Hakushu 12-Year-Old were also released for the centennial.