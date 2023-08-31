Chivas Brothers reports strongest sales in a decade

Pernod Ricard’s dedicated Scotch business, Chivas Brothers, has announced an increase in net sales of 17% in the 2023 fiscal year, taking total sales to a ten-year high.

Sales were buoyed by the Asia market, which saw 21% growth, led by Japan (+28%), India (+27%), South Korea (+19%), and Greater China (+7%).

Flagship brand, Chivas Regal, saw growth of 25% with particularly strong performances in India and Japan, while Royal Salute sales grew by almost a third thanks to strong growth in the US alongside double-digit growth in core Asian markets.

The Glenlivet, the bestselling single malt brand by volume according to the IWSR, grew by 9%, driven by demand for the brand’s super-premium and ultra-premium ranges.

The Glenlivet continues its upward trajectory with +9% growth and was the best-selling single malt by volume in 2022, according to the IWSR4, setting the brand in strong stead for its 200 year anniversary in 2024. This has been driven by significant demand for its Super Premium and Ultra Premium ranges in an already competitive category, with balanced growth across the brand’s global footprint.

“The historic highs we’re seeing across our strategic brands signal the success of our premiumisation strategy which has enabled Chivas Brothers to outperform the market,” said Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive, Jean-Etienne Gourgues.

To accompany the end-of-year report, the company has announced £60 million investment in energy and carbon reduction with an aim to achieve carbon neutral distillation by the end of 2026.

“Our highest growth of the last decade reinforces our position to shape the future of sustainable Scotch while continuing to meet demand,” continued Gourgues.

“We have fast-tracked a number of sustainability initiatives to meet our own ambitious targets and remain committed to supporting the industry in ushering in this new era - as we demonstrated earlier this year by making our heat recovery findings open source.”