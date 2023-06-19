Coca-Cola HBC to acquire Finlandia vodka

Coca-Cola HBC, the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has announced the agreed acquisition of Finland vodka from Brown-Forman for $220 million, subject to regulatory approvals.

The existing partnership between Brown-Forman and Anora, the global distiller, bottler and distributor of the brand in Finland, Sweden and Norway, will continue between Anora and Coca-Cola HBC.

"Finlandia vodka is an important part of Anora’s history and heritage, first as brand owner and later as the producer for global markets pursuant to a strategic partnership with Brown-Forman," said Pekka Tennilä, chief executive of Anora Group Plc.

"We look forward to continuing and deepening the strategic partnership with Coca-Cola HBC.”

Finland was established in 1970 and is a leading vodka in central and eastern Europe with annual volumes of 2.7 million nine-litre cases. The brand was sold by Altia (today Anora) to Brown-Forman in multiple phases from 2000 to 2004.