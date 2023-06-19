Coca-Cola HBC to acquire Finlandia vodka

19 June, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Coca-Cola HBC, the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has announced the agreed acquisition of Finland vodka from Brown-Forman for $220 million, subject to regulatory approvals.

The existing partnership between Brown-Forman and Anora, the global distiller, bottler and distributor of the brand in Finland, Sweden and Norway, will continue between Anora and Coca-Cola HBC.

"Finlandia vodka is an important part of Anora’s history and heritage, first as brand owner and later as the producer for global markets pursuant to a strategic partnership with Brown-Forman," said Pekka Tennilä, chief executive of Anora Group Plc.

"We look forward to continuing and deepening the strategic partnership with Coca-Cola HBC.” 

Finland was established in 1970 and is a leading vodka in central and eastern Europe with annual volumes of 2.7 million nine-litre cases. The brand was sold by Altia (today Anora) to Brown-Forman in multiple phases from 2000 to 2004.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter