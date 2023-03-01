Glenmorangie launches limited amontillado sherry cask finish bottling

01 March, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Highland Scotch single malt brand Glenmorangie has announced the launch of Glenmorangie Amontillado Finish, the fourth release in the distillery’s Barrel Select Release series.

The 12-year-old single malt spent eight years in American white oak bourbon barrels before another four years in amontillado casks.

“I have always loved the nuttier, spicier tastes of amontillado – my favourite style of sherry,” said director of whisky creation, Dr Bill Lumsden.

“It’s such a delight to bring its casks’ sherried influences to our whisky’s signature delicate style for this special release.

“Aromas of dried fruit and cashews are balanced with peaches, while tastes of clove and ginger contrast wonderfully with orange and lemon.”

The release is the fourth in the distillery’s Barrel Select Release series following the Malaga Cask Finish, Cognac Cask Finish, and Palo Cortado Finish.

Glenmorangie Amontillado Finish is available for rrp £75 exclusively at the distillery’s visitor centre, online in the UK at Glenmorangie.com and through The Whisky Club Australia.

