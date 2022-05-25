The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 live ceremony to be held in Barcelona

The annual list of The World’s 50 Best Bars will this year be unveiled at a live ceremony in Barcelona on Tuesday 4 October.

The event will mark the first time in its 13-year history that the ceremony has been held outside of London.

“We are delighted to bring The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony to Barcelona this year, celebrating the return of international travel and the dazzling performance of the global bars sector over the past year,” said Mark Sansom, content director for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“London has been a fantastic home for us but, as we come out of the pandemic, we are excited to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on other great cocktail cities, starting with Barcelona, which has three outstanding venues on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list.

“Now, more than ever, we hope that our ranking inspires liquid-led wanderlust the world over.”

Voted on by an international Academy of over 650 industry experts, the 2022 list will be unveiled during a week of festivities in the Catalonian capital.

Ahead of the ceremony, the 51-100 longlist will be revealed as well as the winners of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality award and Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award.

As well as the world’s best bars, the ceremony will also name the winner of the recently announced 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship.

“This event helps to reinforce Barcelona as one of the greatest world capitals for gastronomy, as well as highlighting the excellent bars, hotels and restaurants that we have and are some of the best examples of the vitality and attractiveness of our city,” said Jaume Collboni, first deputy mayor of Barcelona City Council.

“The fact that an event as prestigious as The World’s 50 Best Bars has chosen Barcelona is an opportunity for us to continue to provide support for restaurants and bars, which suffered so much during the pandemic and who will continue to receive the support of the City Council.”