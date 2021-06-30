Sales of beer and Jägerbombs soar in England during the Euros

Alcohol sales in English pubs have skyrocketed during the Euros according to data collected by UK hospitality app OrderPay.

The hospitality industry has enjoyed a total of 166% growth in sales since the Euros started as sunny weather has encouraged fans into the pub.

Southgate’s team is having positive impact on the on-trade whenever they take to the pitch. During the Germany match, pubs saw a week-on-week increase in sales of 175%, with Carling, Stella Artois, Fosters and Estrella the biggest sellers. During the Czech Republic game, week-on-week sales increased by %, 791% when in the game against Croatia and 84% when England played Scotland.

While drink sales during the Croatia match were the highest, with an average customer spending £23.02, Germany (£21.70), Scotland (£19.59) and the Czech Republic (£18.04) closely follow.

Jägerbomb sales have also shot up, increasing week-on-week by 113% during the Germany match and 507% during the Croatia match. Belvedere Vodka (90%), Gordon’s Pink Gin (92%), and Smirnoff (70%) also experienced a boost in sales.

The biggest spending regions in the last game against Germany were the North West which saw sales increase by 1043%, North East also had a surge in sales of 457% and the West Midlands enjoyed an increase of 399%.