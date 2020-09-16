Borco MD to step down in September

With effect from September 30, Kay Engelke-Engfeld will down from his role as managing director global business of BORCO-MARKEN-IMPORT.

After six years in the Hamburg-based family business, Engelke-Engfeld has decided to resign from his position and will leave the company at the end of the month.

He has been managing BORCO’s entire operational and strategic business as part of a strong team with Markus Kohrs-Lichte, managing director Germany/Austria.

Dr. Tina Ingwersen-Matthiesen, shareholder and member of the BORCO family, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks for his excellent work and both his extraordinary and dedicated commitment over the past six years.

“With remarkable passion and a special feeling for brands, the people behind them and their different consumer cultures, he has been able to significantly advance our export business, which is very important for us.

Markus Kohrs-Lichte, managing director Germany/Austria, will take over the responsibility for BORCO’s global business on an interim basis until further notice.