Kay Engelke-Engfeld BORCO-MARKEN-IMPORT

Kay Engelke-Engfeld

Borco MD to step down in September

16 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

With effect from September 30, Kay Engelke-Engfeld will down from his role as managing director global business of BORCO-MARKEN-IMPORT.

After six years in the Hamburg-based family business, Engelke-Engfeld has decided to resign from his position and will leave the company at the end of the month.

He has been managing BORCO’s entire operational and strategic business as part of a strong team with Markus Kohrs-Lichte, managing director Germany/Austria. 

Dr. Tina Ingwersen-Matthiesen, shareholder and member of the BORCO family, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks for his excellent work and both his extraordinary and dedicated commitment over the past six years. 

“With remarkable passion and a special feeling for brands, the people behind them and their different consumer cultures, he has been able to significantly advance our export business, which is very important for us. 

Markus Kohrs-Lichte, managing director Germany/Austria, will take over the responsibility for BORCO’s global business on an interim basis until further notice.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Borco-Marken-Import, Kay Engelke-Engfeld




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter