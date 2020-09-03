Borco family member takes step back after 17 years

With effect from 30 September 2020, Dr. Tina Ingwersen-Matthiesen, shareholder and family member of the owners of one of European spirits companies Borco-Marken-Import, is leaving the company's management board.

After several years at the head of the company, Ingwersen-Matthiesen will now join the advisory board from October 1, where she will take the place of Uwe Matthiesen, who is resigning as chairman of the advisory board.

While remaining a shareholder in the company, Ingwersen-Matthiesen will continue to shape the company’s business, in order to further strengthen BORCO in the domestic market and abroad.

"The last 17 years in the operative business have been a great enrichment for me and I am looking forward to further accompanying and shaping the steps of BORCO in the advisory board,” said Ingwersen-Matthiesen.

“I am handing over my responsibilities to experienced personalities who I hold in high esteem. The departments are in good hands and the projects can be further pushed ahead.”