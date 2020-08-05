Loch Lomond undergoes brand re-launch

The new look packaging is said to introduce a more contemporary aesthetic alongside simple flavour descriptors which aims to provide consumers with an easier route through the portfolio.

“We recognise that in a growing and increasingly fragmented market the continued success of the Loch Lomond Whiskies portfolio depends on our ability to clearly communicate what makes our whiskies so unique,” said John Grieveson, chief marketing officer.

“Our investment in this brand refresh allows us to better communicate this range of flavour profiles to consumers, as well as improving stand out of the Loch Lomond Whiskies brand, and celebrating our much-loved location close to the banks of Loch Lomond.”

The restructured portfolio brings the Inchmurrin 12 year old and Inchmoan 12 year old under the Loch Lomond Whiskies brand, forming the heart of the range alongside Loch Lomond 12 year old.

Loch Lomond Original, Loch Lomond Classic, Loch Lomond 10 year old and Loch Lomond 18 year old complete the domestic portfolio.

Loch Lomond whiskies are listed in more than 125 markets and a further three aged Loch Lomond single malts are due for release later in 2020.

Founded in 1814, the Loch Lomond distillery can trace its roots back to the Littlemill distillery, which was established in 1772 and is the oldest licensed distillery in the world. Its current malt and grain distilleries, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, close to the banks of Loch Lomond, were commissioned in 1964 with first distillation in 1966.

It is one of four distilleries in the scotch whisky industry to maintain an onsite cooperage which makes and maintains 20,000 casks annually.