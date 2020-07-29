DI's Travel Retail Awards 2020 deadline approaches

Entries for Drinks International’s Travel Retail Awards 2020 will close on Thursday 6 August having already obtained a high volume of entrants despite the impact of COVID-19.

The Drinks International Travel Retail Awards are one of the industry’s leading events, bringing together the best buyers and suppliers in global travel retail.

“Our awards are unique and cover the entire breadth of drinks retailing in global travel retail, with the aim to reflect excellence in as many areas of the drinks sector as possible,” said DI publisher Justin Smith.

“Each year we look to recognise operators who have delivered excellent service, range and value, to create successful and profitable retail enterprises, as well as suppliers who have generated successful product launches, packaging designs and marketing campaigns which increase their brand presence and sales.”

Unfortunately the glamorous awards ceremony, held annually in Cannes, has been cancelled this year due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Smith added: “Our judging process is one of the most rigorous and thorough of all drinks industry awards and is designed to uncover the best initiatives in travel retail. Our judging is split into two areas that best reflect the work of operators and suppliers.

“Our operator awards are determined by an industry vote whilst our supplier awards are recognised through a submission process and are judged separately by an esteemed panel of renowned travel retail experts.”