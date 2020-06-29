Plantation Rum to change name in support of racial equality

Plantation Rum has decided to evolve its brand name in line with the changing dialogue surrounding racial equality around the world.

The brand pledges to work with its stakeholders on the initiative and will communicate more specific details at a later date. The brand has confirmed that its rum production methods will not change.

“As the dialogue on racial equality continues globally, we understand the hurtful connotation the word ‘plantation’ can evoke to some people, especially in its association with much graver images and dark realities of the past,” said Alexandre Gabriel, Plantation Rum master blender.

“We look to grow in our understanding of these difficult issues and while we don’t currently have all the details of what our brand name evolution will involve, we want to let everyone know that we are working to make fitting changes.”

The Plantation portfolio is a collection of award-winning rums which are mostly produced at the company’s West Indies Rum Distillery in Barbados.

“We consider our company’s cultural diversity a fundamental strength,” added Angelique Jullienne, marketing and communications director.

“We have always drawn on our multi-culturalism to guide our actions, our communications and our relationships with customers and colleagues around the world. We strongly affirm our policy that everyone associated with Plantation Rum and West Indies Rum Distillery is treated with respect and dignity.”