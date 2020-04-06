amber beverage group, Beverage Partners Finland, Hans Just Group

Amber Beverage Group appoints new Finland distributor

06 April, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Amber Beverage Group has appointed Beverage Partners Finland (BPF), part of the Hans Just Group, as its distributor in Finland.

BPF will distribute a range of Amber Beverage Group’s core brands including Cosmopolitan Diva and both companies are committed to building ABG’s portfolio with a focus on the off-trade.

Elena Azhnova, ABG go-to-market strategist, said: “BPF are an enthusiastic, devoted and committed importer and we are confident that this partnership will ensure our brands can enter new chains in Finland.

“With a focus on the off-trade, which is the perfect channel for our low alcohol sparkling wine brand Cosmopolitan Diva and our non-alcoholic brands, we will be able to sell into mainstream stores and feel very optimistic about the opportunities to build this brand across the Nordics.”

BPF, part of the Hans Just Group, is a private, independent, full-service sales and marketing-oriented organisation offering brand owners a total package of sales and marketing related expertise. Established in 1999, its headquarters are in Helsinki and Hans Just Group is the leading independent, privately owned distributor of spirits and wine in the Nordics.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: amber beverage group Beverage Partners Finland Hans Just Group




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter