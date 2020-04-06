Amber Beverage Group appoints new Finland distributor

Amber Beverage Group has appointed Beverage Partners Finland (BPF), part of the Hans Just Group, as its distributor in Finland.

BPF will distribute a range of Amber Beverage Group’s core brands including Cosmopolitan Diva and both companies are committed to building ABG’s portfolio with a focus on the off-trade.

Elena Azhnova, ABG go-to-market strategist, said: “BPF are an enthusiastic, devoted and committed importer and we are confident that this partnership will ensure our brands can enter new chains in Finland.



“With a focus on the off-trade, which is the perfect channel for our low alcohol sparkling wine brand Cosmopolitan Diva and our non-alcoholic brands, we will be able to sell into mainstream stores and feel very optimistic about the opportunities to build this brand across the Nordics.”

BPF, part of the Hans Just Group, is a private, independent, full-service sales and marketing-oriented organisation offering brand owners a total package of sales and marketing related expertise. Established in 1999, its headquarters are in Helsinki and Hans Just Group is the leading independent, privately owned distributor of spirits and wine in the Nordics.