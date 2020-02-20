Codorníu cava gets new Germany deal

Eggers & Franke Group, Bremen, has signed a new deal for the distribution of cava brand Codorníu in Germany from April 1 onwards.

The cavas of the Raventos Codorníu House will be distributed in the future through specialised companies within the Eggers & Franke Group.

Codorníu’s history goes back to the 16th century and is the Spanish market leader in the cava business with headquarters in the Barcelona area. It produces more than 60m bottles per year and is represented globally.

Frank Scheepers, international sales director of Raventós Codorníu, said: “Eggers & Franke have a wonderful brand portfolio and are strongly represented in business. Cava Codorníu is proud to be part of this group. I am fully convinced that we will be extremely successful with this unique partnership in order to expand our market share in Germany."



Anna de Codorníu, Codorníu 1551 and Jaume Codorníu Gran Reserva will also be sold through the specialised sales subsidiaries of Eggers & Franke.