Paragon Brands named UK distributor for Lucas Bols

Paragon Brands has been appointed as the UK distributor for several brands across The Lucas Bols Company portfolio including the Bols Liqueurs range.

Beginning on 1 April 2026, the agreement will see Paragon Brands drive the footprint of the Bols Liqueurs range across the UK, including Bols Peach, Elderflower, and Pink Grapefruit as well as Bols Blue Curaçao and Bols Triple Sec, with a renewed focus on the on trade and UK bartending community.

The agreement also includes the Italian liqueur range Galliano, as well as Bols Genever.

“This partnership perfectly complements our existing portfolio. From the homegrown, scaling brands to the global icons, our team is built to ensure brands thrive in UK hospitality and beyond. Representing such an iconic and revered company is a real privilege. We look forward to a successful future together,” said Chris Jones, managing director of Paragon Brands.

The Paragon Brands team will also work with The Lucas Bols Company’s education programmes and position the brand portfolio as a driver of quality behind the best bars.