The vision behind Crystalgold

The transparent blended spirit drink generated a lot of conversation in the whisky industry and master blender emeritus Sandy Hyslop got in touch to give his thoughts on the project.

Our ambition was simple but demanding: to create a clear spirit that genuinely delivers on flavour. We wanted people to see the transparency, take a sip and be surprised by just how much character is there. But achieving that took time. Over three years, my blending and technical teams worked closely to refine every element of the process, ensuring maximum flavour retention while achieving absolute clarity.

Versatility always sat at the heart of the concept. Chivas Regal Crystalgold was created for high-energy social occasions, where one bottle can serve a table of people in multiple ways. It gives bartenders the freedom to create modern, expressive cocktails, while still delivering the layered profile typically associated with oak-aged spirits.

Its launch reflects a broader shift in how people are drinking today. Post-pandemic, we are seeing nights start earlier and finish sooner, with a growing preference for spirits that are smoother, more delicate and easier to enjoy across different serves. Chivas Regal Crystalgold is our answer to this shift; designed to sit confidently in spaces traditionally dominated by vodka, gin or tequila, while still retaining that unmistakable Chivas Regal character.

What has been most rewarding for me is the conversation this innovation has sparked within the industry. With any genuinely new idea, reactions will vary, from immediate enthusiasm to healthy scepticism. We anticipated that scrutiny, which is why the liquid had to exceed expectations from day one.

The most encouraging response has been the recognition that Chivas Regal Crystalgold represents a meaningful evolution for the brand, and a step towards engaging new drinkers without losing sight of what defines Chivas Regal as a brand. Ultimately, the liquid speaks for itself, and the global response so far has been a rewarding validation of the vision behind it.