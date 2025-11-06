How the UAE became a hospitality heavyweight

From ancient sands to heavyweights of hospitality, this is the journey of the Middle East, through industry veteran Rebecca Sturt’s eyes

My first experience of the Middle East came in 2002, when I spent a short time in Beirut. The city had a thriving nightlife and flair bartending culture, but outside Lebanon, little was known about it. This was before social media, when information moved slowly – even if the Middle East’s hospitality was developing, no one was documenting it.

Fast-forward to Dubai in 2006 – when I moved there from London – and you discover a city still finding its feet, the Dubai desert not having yet succumbed to the built environment. Infrastructure was minimal, with few street names, patchy delivery services and basic transport links, yet Dubai had already declared its ambition to become a global leader in hospitality. Many doubted that such a vision could ever be realised. Hospitality was dominated by hotels, nightlife revolved around a handful of superclubs, and cocktail culture was almost non-existent.

The workforce that powered those early years came largely from South and Southeast Asia, including India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, along with many from across Africa. Most did not come from formal hospitality backgrounds, but their hard work laid the foundations on which the industry could grow. With relatively open visa rules, Dubai quickly became a melting pot of nationalities, cultures and religions. This diversity shaped its hospitality identity from the very beginning.

Education soon became the driver of progress. In 2009, I established the first Bartender Training Academy in the Middle East, a hub where bartenders could learn, share and connect at a time when wages were low and working weeks long. Many who trained there have since become leaders of the bar scene, proving how education could strengthen communities, and how strong communities could elevate Middle Eastern hospitality from a local base to regional and eventually global recognition.

The UAE in 2025

Over the past decade, the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has seen its hospitality sector explode. The city has gone from a handful of hotel bars and superclubs to a recognised leader in cocktail culture. Today, Dubai is home to some of the most striking and creative cocktail bars in the world, venues that combine design with cutting-edge drinks programmes and service. International recognition has followed, with the region earning places on the world’s top bar and dining lists – something unthinkable 20 years ago.

This rise has been supported by a wider boom across the hospitality sector, with more than 13,000 restaurants and cafés now licensed in Dubai, and around 1,200 new licences issued in 2024 alone. While licences can cover multiple outlets, the scale of investment reflects the city’s rapid growth and global ambition. Bars and restaurants have flourished, and Dubai is now home to 19 Michelin-starred restaurants, while Abu Dhabi counts four.

This growth has been fuelled by infrastructure. Emirates Airline became one of the world’s largest carriers, turning Dubai into a global hub for tourism and stopovers. In 2024, the UAE welcomed 18.72 million overnight visitors, a 9% increase from the previous year.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, has carved out its own distinct identity. It has become both a cultural and an events capital. Landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi sit alongside the forthcoming Disney resort, but the city has also established itself on the global sporting and entertainment calendar. Formula 1, UFC, international basketball, world-class concerts and performances from global artists are now regular fixtures.

These events have brought millions of visitors to the capital, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a destination where culture, sport, entertainment and hospitality meet.

Beyond tourism, Dubai has also become a magnet for global industries. From AI and finance to health, wellness and future technologies, major companies have chosen the UAE as their regional hub. Where business and money flow, hospitality inevitably follows, and the city has developed an ecosystem where hotels, restaurants and bars sit alongside international headquarters. Crucially, this has all been built on a foundation of safety and stability, which has made the UAE an attractive destination for both investors and visitors alike.

What has also defined the present is accessibility. Dubai’s relatively open visa and work permit system has allowed top-level talent to relocate easily, particularly from Europe and the UK, where such processes are more difficult. This influx has helped the UAE build not only scale but quality, attracting hospitality industry heavyweights including celebrity and Michelin-starred chefs, globally recognised beverage experts and leading operators.

And then there is the role of social media. Unlike the early 2000s, Dubai’s growth has coincided with the rise of Instagram and TikTok. The city’s architecture, restaurants and hotels have become some of the most photographed in the world. This visibility has projected Dubai and the UAE onto the global stage as a hospitality destination, with its Instagrammable identity driving tourism as much as its luxury infrastructure.

The next chapter

Looking ahead, the Middle East is entering a new phase that will once again reshape global hospitality. In Ras Al Khaimah, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort is set to open in 2027. It will feature more than 1,500 rooms, villas and suites, alongside restaurants, retail, a convention centre and one of the largest gaming floors in the region. The project represents the UAE’s first step into integrated casino resorts, placing hospitality at the centre of entertainment in a way the region has not seen before.

Dubai itself will welcome another first with Heineken’s plan to open a large-scale brewery by 2027. This will be a landmark for the region, where production has traditionally been absent, and it reflects a broader trend of international brands investing directly in the Middle East. Alongside this, wellness-focused hotels and residential districts are beginning to take shape, reflecting Dubai’s ambition to become one of the most forward-thinking wellness cities in the world.

Abu Dhabi is also preparing for the future with the arrival of Disney’s first Middle Eastern theme park, further strengthening the capital’s position as a family and leisure destination. These projects, combined with its established role as a cultural and sporting hub, show how the city is diversifying its hospitality offer.

Saudi Arabia is moving at pace too. Through Vision 2030, the Kingdom is investing heavily in tourism, sports and entertainment. The Red Sea Project, Neom and other mega-developments are designed to bring millions of new visitors each year. Sport has already become a key tool in this strategy, with Saudi Arabia now a global player in boxing, golf, football and Formula 1. Reports suggest that alcohol may one day be allowed in limited areas, although no official confirmation has been made.

As these developments unfold, the UAE and its neighbours are not only absorbing global brands but also beginning to export their own. Homegrown concepts are now appearing in key cities around the world, showing that the region is no longer just a destination but is now also a source of influence on the international stage.