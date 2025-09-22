Enotria & Coe rebrands as Enotria

Enotria & Coe has rebranded as Enotria, as it returns to its roots as a premium wine and spirits specialist.

Enotria has restored its name following feedback from customers, suppliers and colleagues.

Alongside the new name, Enotria is reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative wines and spirits through its portfolio, supply chain and nationwide team, as well as introducing a new website.

Enotria interim chief executive and Majestic Wine Group chairman, John Colley, said: “This is a landmark moment in the history of the Enotria business. It is much more than a change of name – it signals a return to our roots and the start of an exciting new era for our colleagues, our suppliers and our customers.

“A key part of the reason we acquired Enotria was its heritage, its history and its specialism in premium wines and spirits. Bringing back the Enotria name sends a clear signal to our teams and to the market about our ambitions to get this business back to its very best, and deliver profitable growth both for ourselves and all of our partners,” Colley added.

The rebrand and website launch are the result of significant investment by Majestic Wine Group, owner of Enotria, also forming a key part of Majestic’s ambition to become the UK’s leading wine and spirits supply specialist.