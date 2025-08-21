Enotria & Coe chief executive Julian Momen to retire

UK wine and spirits specialist Majestic Wine Group has announced that Enotria & Coe chief executive Julian Momen will retire and step down from his role later this year.

Momen will continue to serve as chief executive until 30 September 2025, and will remain with the business in an advisory role until early 2026.

Enotria&Coe owner, Majestic Wine Group, has commenced a search for a new chief executive and expects to make an appointment in the new year.

John Colley, executive chairman of Majestic Wine Group and chief executive of Majestic, will take on the role of Enotria&Coe chief executive on an interim basis.

During that period, Majestic’s chief operating officer, Elizabeth Newman, will also take on a broader remit as interim managing director of Majestic Retail, supporting Colley in leading the business through the Christmas trading period.

“It has been a pleasure to work so closely with Julian throughout the last few months and I know he is as excited as I am about the growth opportunities Enotria & Coe has as part of the Majestic Wine Group. Whilst I am disappointed that Julian will not be with us to deliver on some of those opportunities, I fully respect his decision to hand over the reins to a new CEO to lead Enotria & Coe through this new phase in its history. Julian leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Majestic Wine Group for a long and happy retirement,” said Colley.

Momen joined Enotria & Coe as chief operating officer in August 2023, following long stints with Diageo and Carlsberg. He was promoted to chief executive in October 2023.

Momen added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the CEO of Enotria & Coe for the past two years. This is an incredible business with a brilliant team, an unparalleled network of world-class agency partners and a premium customer base — all of which are the envy of wine and spirits distributors across the UK.