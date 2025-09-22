Exclusive: Bar De Vie opens in Paris

Bar De Vie has opened in Paris on the same site as fine dining restaurant Comptoir De Vie and retail space Cave De Vie.

Headed by the former team behind Little Red Door, Bar De Vie has been one of the most anticipated launches of 2025 and all three spaces hold a sustainable and seasonal theme throughout.

“Comptoir De Vie is the most immersive way for us to really bring people into our world, with a cohesive dining and drinks experience that celebrates the best of French produce and products,” said co-founder Barney O’Kane.

“While Bar De Vie offers a more casual and approachable space that people can drop by for a quick drink - which many people were expecting from us, given our background in cocktail bars.”

Credit: Millie Tang

Bar De Vie

Bar De Vie is in a Parisian limestone cave basement beneath Comptoir De Vie and the team’s network of French farms, growers, and producers provides access to prime seasonal produce and unique French ingredients.

Beetroot cocktail in Bar De Vie - Credit: Millie Tang

The bar houses both the Pantry; the venue’s store of homemade herbs, spices, ferments and preserves and the Library; an archive of experiments showcasing various byproducts and techniques to reduce waste.

Credit: Millie Tang

Cave De Vie

Cave De Vie has also returned after a brief introduction during the Olympics in the summer of 2024. Sat at street level to the right of Comptoir De Vie, the Cave is a retail space showcasing French products while also offering a casual meeting space for drinks throughout the day and into the evening.

Co-founder Alex Francis added: “Cave De Vie is something we’ve been playing with since our first pop-up last summer, and something we saw a lot of interest and demand for.

“Bringing back the retail concept allows us to give an additional platform to the amazing independent French products we aim to champion in the venue every day, and allows guests to bring part of our world, and their experience, home with them.”

Comptoir De Vie

Comptoir De Vie - Credit: Juan Jerez

Opened in March 2025, Comptoir De Vie is an intimate fine dining restaurant headed by executive chef Adam Purcell. Its seasonal six-step tasting menu changes daily alongside a seasonal drinks pairing curated by the Bar De Vie team featuring cocktails, in-house fruit wines and digestifs made from upcycled waste from the kitchen and bar.