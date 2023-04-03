Giacomo Giannotti wins inaugural Torres Brandy Zero Challenge

Giacomo Giannotti, owner and bar manager of Paradiso, won the first edition of the Torres Brandy Zero Challenge in Barcelona on Thursday, 30 April.

Giannotti beat six other national winners at the global final at The Sea Garden in Barcelona and the Italian was representing Spain.

The competition tasked bar managers and bartenders from around the world to present sustainable bar projects - in order to show how to manage a bar with minimal environmental impact - and to create the most innovative 'eco-cocktail'.

“It is an honour to have won, a great satisfaction,” said Giannotti. “Especially now that we have recently inaugurated the new Paradiso Waste Lab, I am very happy to be able to use the award by investing in the growth of this project.”

The competition took place in two phases; the first of which the finalists presented the judging panel with their sustainability projects and for the second, they created a cocktail with minimal environmental impact.

Each phase had a separate set of judges and for the sustainable project the panel consisted of Lucas Groglio, beverage and sustainability consultant; María García de la Fuente, president of the Asociación de Periodistas de Información Ambiental (APIA) and Christian Visalli, Torres Brandy global spirits director.

To evaluate the ‘eco-cocktail’, the judges included; David Córdoba, spirit innovator & rum entrepreneur; Julie Reiner, owner of Clover Club, and Javier Reynoso, Torres Brandy global brand ambassador.

The prize of the competition, a cheque of 30,000 euros, will be fully invested by Paradiso in the new Paradiso Waste Lab.

Giannotti’s winning drink - Dona Margarita en Penedes

45 ml Torres 15

15 ml Magdalia smoked liqueur with grapefruit and lemon peel* 1 Barspoon marmalade

1 Barspoon raspberry marmalade

Lemon and grapefruit cordial and local honey

Fresh lavender