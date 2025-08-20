Diageo India launches craft spirits hub in Goa

Spread across 11 acres in Ponda, Goa, the space brings together a distillery, nanobrewery, innovation lab, startup incubator, retail hub and immersive craft experience centre under one roof.

Vikram Damodaran, chief innovation officer, Diageo India, said: “The Good Craft Co. began as a way to spark curiosity and conversations around Indian craft spirits. The Flavour Lab in Bangalore laid the foundation, but with Ponda, we are building something far more ambitious. It’s a dynamic space where different parts of the community can engage with Indian craft spirits in meaningful ways. Whether you are a distiller, a chef, an entrepreneur, or just someone who is curious, Ponda has something to offer - and we can’t wait to welcome people to experience it for themselves when we open doors.”

The upcoming site follows the success of TGCC’s Flavour Lab in Bangalore, a space that brings the community together through interactive tastings, workshops, and conversations around Indian craft.