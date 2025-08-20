Diageo India launches craft spirits hub in Goa

20 August, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Diageo India has broken ground on The Good Craft Co. Flavour Market, its destination dedicated to Indian craft spirits.

Spread across 11 acres in Ponda, Goa, the space brings together a distillery, nanobrewery, innovation lab, startup incubator, retail hub and immersive craft experience centre under one roof. 

Vikram Damodaran, chief innovation officer, Diageo India, said: “The Good Craft Co. began as a way to spark curiosity and conversations around Indian craft spirits. The Flavour Lab in Bangalore laid the foundation, but with Ponda, we are building something far more ambitious. It’s a dynamic space where different parts of the community can engage with Indian craft spirits in meaningful ways. Whether you are a distiller, a chef, an entrepreneur, or just someone who is curious, Ponda has something to offer - and we can’t wait to welcome people to experience it for themselves when we open doors.”

The upcoming site follows the success of TGCC’s Flavour Lab in Bangalore, a space that brings the community together through interactive tastings, workshops, and conversations around Indian craft.

