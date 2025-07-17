Sastrería Martinez introduces new menu

The menu pays tribute to Peru, divided into sections of Costa, Sierra, Selva.

The Coast portion of the menu explores how it affects ingredients grown there, such as the grapes that become pisco, bitter oranges, guavas, lucumas, and passion fruits, as well as Tacna olives, coastal honeys, and citrus fruits from ancestral orchards.

Coastal spirits are also utilised such as pisco, and rum that reflects a particular region.

Sierra, highlighting the mountains of Peru, looks at purple corn, high-altitude peaches, cherimoya, golden quinoa, and the noble coffee of the hidden valleys.

The Andes offers ingredients including coca leaves, muña, kiwicha, tumbo, and huacatay, as well as high-altitude spirits such as sugarcane aguardientes from highlands, Andean-spirited gins, and coca liqueurs.

Selva looks to the fruit of the Peruvian Amazon, such as camu camu from water mirrors, golden Aguaje, vanilla, ungurahui, Copoazú, cocona, and wild cacao, as well as aged rums stored in noble woods, yuca spirits, and infusions of sugarcane with roots and herbs that spring from forgotten fruits and ancestral tribes.

The menu also features a range of classic cocktails and no abv serves.