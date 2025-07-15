Bar Leone named Asia’s best bar for second year running

Bar Leone from Hong Kong has been named the best bar in Asia for the second year in a row, at the tenth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in a live ceremony held in Macau.

Last year saw Bar Leone make 50 Best history by being the first establishment to debut on the list at No.1 and as The Best Bar in Asia.

The Hong Kong cocktail bar is owned and operated by Lorenzo Antinori, with a menu featuring classic cocktails elevated with twists, while staying true to its identity as a neighbourhood bar.

The ceremony featured bars from 20 cities across Asia, including 20 new entries.

Zest from Seoul retained its position from 2024, making it The Best Bar in Korea for the third year running.

Another consistent presence in the top five is Jigger & Pony from Singapore in third place, making it The Best Bar in Singapore for the sixth consecutive year.

Climbing 17 places to fourth is Bar Us from Bangkok and newcomer to the list, Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, also from Bangkok, has debuted in fifth.

Alongside the announcement of the list, several special recognition awards were presented. Bangkok’s Vesper achieved the Legend of the List Award, and industry stalwart Jay Khan of Hong Kong and Shanghai’s Coa collected the Industry Icon Award.

Alice from Seoul was named the Highest Climber, Penang’s Backdoor Bodega collected the Best Cocktail Menu Award, and Bangkok’s Messenger Service took home the Best Bar Design Award.

Modernhaus from Jakarta was awarded the Best New Opening Award, Sora in Phnom Penh, Cambodia won the Sustainable Bar Award and Workshop14 from Hanoi collected the One to Watch award, presented to a bar that sits outside the list that is expected to crack the top 50.

The full 1-50 ranking can be found below.