Bringing Jamaican rum home

Producers are keen to protect their spirit and define what makes it belong to Jamaica with agreed changes to the GI – but some are seeking to fight the move. Eleanor Yates reports

A geographical indication (GI) is a tool to protect a product's reputation and quality standards, while preventing overseas imitators. But in the Caribbean, Jamaica has been at the heart of GI discussions, with producers planning to strengthen the rules of what can or cannot be called Jamaican rum.

The specs

In October 2024, Jamaica’s Intellectual Property Office approved amendments to the GI for Jamaican Rum, which was set up in 2016. The amendments declared that ageing rum overseas is now prohibited. A BBC report outlined that this was called for by the Spirits Pool Association, a trade organisation that acts as a voice for the six rum distilleries based on the island – Hampden Estate, Worthy Park Estate, Appleton Estate, New Yarmouth, Clarendon and Long Pond.

This amendment to the GI is in the process of being appealed by the owner of Clarendon and Long Pond, National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ). NRJ has three shareholders – the government of Jamaica, Demerara Distillers of Guyana and the Barbados-based West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD), and according to the same report it is being appealed as WIRD, owned by Maison Ferrand, uses overseas ageing in its business model.

Many brands in Jamaica have a history of exporting rum for overseas ageing. For Hampden Estate, this was its business model until 2009, when new ownership took over. Prior to this the rum was sent to Europe and often blended, or used for perfume and confectionery. When the ownership changed, the distillery started ageing rum in Jamaica in 2010, and it has since invested in two new stills and two ageing warehouses to build the brand and bring it back to Jamaica.

However, some argue that Jamaican rum is still Jamaican, regardless of where the ageing takes place. Dean MacGregor, brand ambassador for Hampden Estate, says in Jamaica producers are now “trying to take control of their rums. Historically it was a commodity, so distilleries would make it and it was aged in Europe, which I think will still happen and should happen, it’s just anything that’s aged and finished in Jamaica should get that ‘stamp of approval’.”

MacGregor adds: “With the overseas ageing, a lot of distilleries will still have contracts and I think that will continue, which will be put in other people’s blends, it just won’t be able to be called Jamaican rum. Once it’s left Jamaica, some people may age or bottle straight away, but there’ll be some who will want to lengthen it out with something else, perhaps sweeteners or spices and still try and call it Jamaican rum. Once it’s left the island, a lot of people can be trusted, but there’s nothing to stop people adding things,” MacGregor continues.

Alexander Kong, commercial manager of Worthy Park Estate, adds: “There’s also a business side to it. Ageing here [in Jamaica] means we deal with higher evaporation losses, which adds to our costs. If someone can buy unaged Jamaican rum and age it overseas where they lose less, they’re suddenly able to compete with us on our own rum, and at a cheaper price. That’s not a win for us. So keeping ageing in Jamaica as a requirement helps level the playing field and protect the integrity of what we’re doing here.”

To understand the differences in ageing, Dutch broker E&A Scheer (owner of Main Rum Company) and Italian spirit house Velier joined forces to compare ageing in the warehouse of a distillery in Jamaica and in a warehouse in Europe. The result was two Jamaican rums by Monymusk distillery in Jamaica: MMW and EMB, both aged in the two environments.

MacGregor adds that the GI benefits rum tourism and keeps jobs at the source. “It’s also about protecting traditions and know-how, as well as raising its profile, like cognac for example.”

The process of a GI isn’t immediate however. Once it’s agreed on the island, it then needs to be accepted in export markets such as the EU or US, where there is another set of challenges.

“You walk into a store in New York or London and look at the whisky shelf – you see Scotch, Irish, bourbon, Japanese, single malts, the whole works,” says Kong. “Then you turn to the rum section and it’s just one big ‘rum’ sign. Everything jumbled together, no context, no real sense of place. The GI helps fi x that. It gives Jamaican rum a clear identity. It tells the world: this is what makes our rum different, this is what gives it value. And beyond just protecting the name, it gives us a better shot at keeping that value here in Jamaica. We want brands that are not only respected globally, but that bring revenue, jobs and recognition back home where it belongs,” Kong adds.

Looking ahead

While the amendments on overseas ageing are still being contested, the GI highlights the position of Jamaican rum and the desire for rums across the Caribbean to be recognised in their own right.

MacGregor adds: “A lot of people say rum is the wild west and you can do whatever you like – that is not the case at all. A lot of these countries already have their own way of making rums, they’re in practices, traditions, and having a GI really solidifies that and hopefully it will get rid of that myth.

“People often refer to rums as ‘Caribbean rums’, which is the same as saying a French wine is just wine from Europe – you need to be more specific. These GIs will really help consumers recognise the identity of the islands through rum.

“Distilleries now have more ownership over their rums and that is a relatively new thing. Hampden only did it in 2018 [with its own-branded bottles], so it’s taking ownership and expressing their skill and prowess. Hampden now has its own brand and identity, rather than the rums going into blends. It’s about putting more of a shine on the island itself.”

Kong notes the introduction of Jamaica’s GI will set a precedent across the Caribbean, for islands that currently do not have one in rum. “But not in a way that tells other countries what they should or shouldn’t do. This is about defining what Jamaican rum is,” says Kong. “That doesn’t mean we’re trying to say our way is the only way. Rum is diverse, and every country has its own style, traditions and standards.

“If others want to take inspiration from our GI, great. But what matters most is that we’ve taken the step to protect and define what makes our rum ours. It gives us a stronger voice in the wider spirits conversation”, Kong continues.

“Not long after Jamaica registered its GI, we saw St. Lucia, Demerara, Cuba all roll out theirs, and Barbados has been working on one too. It’s a sign that producers across the region are recognising how important it is to lock in identity and quality standards. “It’s not just about protecting the name, it’s about elevating the category and making sure the value of our rum stays connected to where it’s actually made.”